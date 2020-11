Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat about reports that he is planning to relocate his family to the UAE. Muscat denied the rumours and said that the ‘speculations’ have no basis.

Another report speaks to the foster parents of a child who was reportedly taken out of Malta with a false passport by her natural mother last week. The parents said they will not rest until they know that the girl is safe.

