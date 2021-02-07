Malta: Joseph Muscat introduced Yorgen Fenech to potential investor in 2019

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat introduced businessman Yorgen Fenech to the former CEO of Italian oil giant Eni, Paolo Scaroni, about a possible investment in an energy project in 2019.

The paper reports that the number of elderly persons who were hospitalised because of Covid-19 decreased by 80 percent since the start of the year. Health authorities told the paper that the vaccine is having an effect among the most vulnerable.

