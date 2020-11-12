Malta: Joseph Muscat pleased with case against Ferris and Efimova

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent picks up a Facebook quote by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who says he feels vindicated that the police have taken steps against the people at the heart of the Egrant allegations, Jonathan Ferris and Maria Efimova.

The paper says that lawyer Jean Paul Sammut and former magistrate Carol Peralta were representing Konrad Mizzi while he was being interrogated while Keith Schembri was assisted by Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo.

Another story reports that the Environment and Resources Authority has issued some 250 fines for waste collection infractions in the last 10 months. The total fines amount to around €37,000.

