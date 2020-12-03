Malta: Joseph Muscat to cooperate with the Caruana Galizia public inquiry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times sent questions to Joseph Muscat who confirmed that he intends to cooperate with the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. The former Prime Minister has been summoned to testify before the inquiry board on Friday.

Another story follows the case against Jelle Rijpma who was found guilty of killing Shannon Mak in 2018. The court heard how the victim’s body was covered in bruises and injuries, suggesting she was brutally beat before being fatally stabbed.

