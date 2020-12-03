Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Joseph Muscat to cooperate with the Caruana Galizia public inquiry

The Times sent questions to Joseph Muscat who confirmed that he intends to cooperate with the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. The former Prime Minister has been summoned to testify before the inquiry board on Friday.

Another story follows the case against Jelle Rijpma who was found guilty of killing Shannon Mak in 2018. The court heard how the victim’s body was covered in bruises and injuries, suggesting she was brutally beat before being fatally stabbed.

