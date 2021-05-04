Malta: Joseph Muscat’s declared assets grow fourfold in a year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat declared bank deposits of €256,000 for 2020, a sharp rise from €65,000 declared the year before. He said the increase came mainly from the termination package after he quit government. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/joseph-muscats-cash-in-bank-up-191k-after-he-quit.869347

Another story says that an inmate who claimed torture and terror by the Corradino Correctional Facility management has been placed under solitary confinement and banned from communicating with anyone outside the prison. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/prisoner-who-claimed-terror-and-torture-in-jail-placed-in-solitary.869182

