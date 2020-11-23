Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Judges show little sensitivity to victims of domestic violence, Council of Europe experts say

Malta has shown firm resolve in stemming violence against women, the Council of Europe’s group of experts on domestic violence, GREVIO, said in a first report on implementation of the Istanbul Convention. 

But GREVIO has observed a serious lack of training when it comes to sensitivity and awareness on domestic and other forms of violence against women, saying there was need for urgent improvement to reach compliance with the requirements of the Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence. 

Source: MaltaToday

