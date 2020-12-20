Malta: Junior Minister chased for finder’s fee refund

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reveals that a property seller who signed a promise-of-sale with Yorgen Fenech is chasing Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar to return a €50,000 broker’s fee she was paid after the deal fell through late last year.

The paper publishes a 2008 letter by former Social Policy Minister John Dalli to then Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi, offering to speak to Paul Apap Bologna about an LNG power station project similar to what later would become Electrogas.

