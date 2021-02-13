Malta: Junior Minister skirts question about pre-1995 rentals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the junior minister for housing, Roderick Galdes, did not reply to questions about the number of people living in properties under the pre-1995 rentals system, quoting instead from a 2010 report.

The paper says that the virus has claimed the lives of two more people between Thursday and Friday, raising the number of victims from the beginning of the pandemic to 288. There are currently nearly 2,400 active cases and over 6,200 people in quarantine.

