Malta: Junior minister was OPM contact person for passport buyers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that IIP concessionaires Henley & Partners named Alex Muscat as their reference person at the OPM to help ease the applications of clients, including minimising media exposure. Muscat is currently junior minister for citizenship. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-25/local-news/Avoiding-client-grief-Henley-named-Alex-Muscat-as-their-OPM-contact-person-6736232905

The paper quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who urged the public to stay vigilant ahead of the planned relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. Fearne said that half of adults have now been vaccinated.

