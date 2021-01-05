Malta: Just one in ten healthcare professionals vaccinated so far

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a statement by the Medical Association which said it is disappointed by the vaccination targets set by the government. Doctors said that only 10 percent of healthcare professionals have been jabbed so far while there are 19,000 idle doses.

Another story reports the death of two Covid-19 patients, aged 73 and 81. The total number of casualties rose to 222 since the beginning of the pandemic, while the number of active cases currently stands at 1,622.

