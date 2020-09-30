Malta: Justice Minister reacts to concerns highlighted in EU rule of law report, Daphne inquiry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU report on rule of law released today has praised Malta for adopting certain reforms, but two major red flags were those relating to deep corruption patterns and a lack of prosecution in high-level corruption cases.

The report signals progress but also puts its finger on matters that still need to be addressed such as the “limited effectiveness” of the Permanent Commission Against Corruption (PCAC) on investigations and the “dependency of the PCAC members’ appointment on the Prime Minister.”

Source: MaltaToday

