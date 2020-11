Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Labour minister Konrad Mizzi and the ex-OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri are being questioned by police from the economic crimes unit as part of what is understood to be an investigation into trading in influence.

Police have made no comment about the interrogation but sources say they are being asked about suspicious conversations with businessman Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1607

