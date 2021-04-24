Malta: Keith Schembri awarded €300 for breach of rights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on a court decision ruling that a garnishee order on commercial assets owned by Keith Schembri caused moral damages to the former chief of staff and company directors, awarding them €300 each. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-23/local-news/Keith-Schembri-gets-300-after-court-finds-that-freezing-order-breached-his-rights-6736232862

Another story says that the Lands Authority is investigating reports of squatters occupying Fort Binġemma. The site was leased to a family in 1981 until the contract was terminated in 2009, but the occupants have since refused to leave. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-24/local-news/Fort-Bingemma-case-under-investigation-by-Lands-Authority-6736232878

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...