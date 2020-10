Reading Time: < 1 minute

The former prime minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, and directors of his various companies have taken legal action over a court order freezing the the assets of dozens of businesses and individuals.

Schembri and 22 people or companies, along with their relatives filed an application on Friday before the Constitutional Court, claiming breaches of their fundamental human rights.

Source: The Times of Malta

Updated 1649

