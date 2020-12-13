Malta: Keith Schembri claims Lands Authority chief has offshore account

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that former chief of staff Keith Schembri alleged that Lands Authority CEO James Piscopo hid over €600,000 in an offshore account. Sources told the paper that Schembri originally made the claim in January last year.

The paper publishes an interview with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who said that he is confident that Malta will avoid the grey-list of the Financial Action Task Force. Caruana is meeting representatives of the global anti-money laundering body in the coming weeks.

