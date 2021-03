Reading Time: < 1 minute

Keith Schembri has confirmed that he is facing criminal charges in relation to Hillman-Schembri money laundering probe, together with the directors of the Allied Newspapers.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the former OPM chief of staff claims that the magisterial inquiry recommended that criminal action be taken against Keith Schembri, the directors of Allied Newspapers, as the Magistrate ruled that the news outlet defrauded Malta Enterprise.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1745

Like this: Like Loading...