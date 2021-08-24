Malta: Keith Schembri directed investigators to confidential FIAU report

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Keith Schembri admitted that he had knowledge of the contents of a confidential FIAU report. The former chief of staff referred to the report to back up his claims during a police interrogation. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/keith-schembri-indicated-knowledge-of-fiau-report-on-questioning.895414

Another story quotes the director-general of the employers’ association Joseph Farrugia, warning about new jobs in the public sector ahead of the upcoming election. Farrugia said this impacts the private sector negatively. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/employers-warn-government-has-started-hiring-workers.895237

