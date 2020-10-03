Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Keith Schembri files constitutional case against asset freeze

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Keith Schembri and the directors of his companies have filed an application before the Constitutional Court claiming a breach of fundamental human rights after a magistrate ordered an asset freeze on his businesses.

Another story reports that two-thirds of PN members have cast their votes in the leadership contest between Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech. The winner will be announced today after the final day of voting.

