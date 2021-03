Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that former chief of staff Keith Schembri has filed a new request for bail, expected to be decided on Friday. Schembri’s lawyers argue that his constitutional rights are being violated.

The paper follows the testimony of state witness Vince Muscat who gave details of how the bomb planted in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s car was procured. He said the journalist was going to publish “important information”.

