Data analysed from one of Keith Schembri’s phones has no relevance to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation, the police commissioner has informed the courts.

On Monday, alleged murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech filed an application through his lawyers to be given access to data recovered from Schembri’s mobile phone, saying it contained essential information to back up his claims of innocence

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745