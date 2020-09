Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some 78 employees from several companies belonging to Keith Schembri have asked the court to unfreeze their wages after their workplaces were hit by an attachment order.

The employees made submissions on Monday in front of Judge Aaron Bugeja.

The employees filed an urgent application on Sunday, asking for their wages to be exempted from a freezing order issued by a judge last week.

