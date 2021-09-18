Malta: Keith Schembri’s wife charged with money laundering

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that businesswoman Josette Schembri Vella has been charged with money laundering offences arising from transactions between 2008 and 2020. The 45-year-old is the wife of former chief of staff Keith Schembri. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/keith-schembris-wife-expected-to-be-charged-with-money-laundering.901304

The paper quotes parliamentary secretary Alex Muscat who said that citizenship is the competence of member states, and the EU cannot prevent Malta from offering a scheme to obtain a national passport. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-government-will-not-shift-on-passport-sales-scheme.901385

