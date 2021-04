Reading Time: < 1 minute

Self-confessed Daphne Caruana Galizia hitman Vincent Muscat told George and Alfred Degiorgio, accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, that former Labour deputy leader and economy minister Chris Cardona was best placed to provide information on the journalist.

“If not Chris Cardona, then who?” Muscat told the brothers when it was suggested that they approach the then Labour minister to obtain information about Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Source: Newsbook

Updated: 1745

