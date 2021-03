Reading Time: < 1 minute



Vince Muscat known as il-Koħħu will be witnessing against the Degiorgio brothers in the case in which they are accused of murdering investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat was accused together with Alfred and George Degiorgio of planting and detonating the bomb that killed the journalist. On 23 February pleaded guilty to his participation in the crime. He was sentenced to 15 years jail term.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...