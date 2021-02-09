Malta: Konrad Mizzi refuses to answer questions in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the case in court about the privatisation of the three state hospitals. Former minister Konrad Mizzi was the main witness, but he refused to answer questions on the advice of his lawyer Carol Peralta.

Another story quotes a joint statement by a group of NGOs that are questioning the sustainability of a proposed Msida flyover. The organisations are urging authorities to rethink plans and focus more on cyclists and pedestrians.

