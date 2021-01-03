Malta: Konrad Mizzi registers most absences in parliament last year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday reports that Konrad Mizzi was absent for 26 sessions in parliament last year, the highest number among MPs. 16 representatives from the government side and 12 from the opposition were absent for at least 10 sittings.

The paper speaks with major environmental NGOs about their 2021 wish list. In their separate replies, the organisations call for stronger legislation for environmental protection and a strategy to curb fossil fuels.

