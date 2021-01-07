Malta: Labour supply surpassed 235,000 by mid-2020

Labour supply stood at 235,309 in May 2020, up by 7.9 percent compared to the same month the previous year. Data by the National Statistics Office shows that registered full-time employment also grew in the twelve-month period, rising by 6.7 percent to reach 230,900 gainfully occupied.
Between May 2019 and May 2020, the rate of persons in full-time jobs increased by 7.3 percent among women and by 6.3 percent among men.
People in part-time employment decreased by 8.6 percent from 64,175 in May 0219 to 62,661 a year later. At the same time, however, part-timers with full-time jobs increase by 5.1 percent to a total 30,591. The number of self-employed also went up by 2,523 people.
Employment rose in both public and private sectors, with an increase of 3.3 percent year-on-year in the former to a total of 49,504 public sector workers. Registered employment in the private sector reached 181,396, an increase of 7.6 percent compared with May 2019.