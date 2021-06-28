Malta: Lands Authority auditor accuses board of obstructing her work

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the head of the internal head chief at the Lands Authority slammed the board for lack of transparency and good governance. In her annual report, chief auditor Charlene Muscat said she was kept out of meetings and had documents withheld from her. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/audit-chief-cries-foul-over-lands-governance-failings-slams.882646

Another story says that four in ten people in the 25 to 34 age group obtained a tertiary level of education, up from 26 per cent a decade ago. The rise is one of the sharpest increases in the EU and Malta is on course to reach a target of 35 per cent by 2030.

