Malta: Law enforcement carrying out hundreds of inspections weekly

L-Orizzont quotes Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri who said that officers are conducting hundreds of inspections every week to enforce Covid-19 measures. He appealed for more responsibility and discipline to contain the virus. 

Another story reports on a survey on the Covid-19 voucher system which shows that 54 percent of people want a similar scheme around Christmastime. A third of respondents said vouchers should be used for any type of goods or services.

