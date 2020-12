Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lawyer Joe Brincat has filed a note in the acts of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, flagging the murdered journalist’s “philosophy” on police protection.

Brincat’s note includes screen shots of articles from Caruana Galizia’s blog, Running Commentary, in which she wrote about her refusal of police protection and criticism of former MP Franco Debono for having a police fixed point outside his mother’s house.

