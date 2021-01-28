Malta: Lawyer says government Covid-19 measure breaks the law

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that people travelling on the Gozo Channel ferry during Carnival week will be required to remain in their cars in the ship garage, a move meant to minimise the Covid-19 spread. Maritime lawyer Anne Fenech warned the rule is in breach of local and EU laws.

Another report quotes a man accusing two priests of sexually abusing him when he was eight who said that they used to give him money after the acts. The victim described how he started using drugs in his teens as a result of the abuse.

