Yorgen Fenech’s defence team filed an application on Friday asking for the murder compilation to be recalled as soon as possible, before the next scheduled hearing on October 6.

The lawyers of the businessman charged with complicity in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia are also requesting that a copy of the magisterial inquiry, which they claim has been wrapped up “months ago”, is inserted in the records of the compilation.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:45

