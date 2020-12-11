Malta: Lawyers irked by bill on the regulation of the profession

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a statement by the Chamber of Advocates expressing ‘utter dissatisfaction’ with a bill in parliament to amend laws regulating the profession. The Chamber said the proposals do not address the most pressing needs.

The paper says that EU rules prohibiting nonessential travelling from outside the EU will restrict tourism from the UK from January 1. The EU says there are currently no plans to add Britain to the safe travel list.

