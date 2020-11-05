Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Lawyer’s money offer to journalist raises Justice Minister’s concern

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times speaks to Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis who said is ‘gravely concerned’ about reports that a lawyer representing Yorgen Fenech offered money to a journalist. The Minister welcomed separate investigations by the police and the Chamber of Advocates.

The paper follows developments in the US as former Vice President is leading the Presidential race by a small margin in key battleground states. Incumbent Donald Trump took to Twitter to vent his frustration with the slow counting of votes.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: