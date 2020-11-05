Malta: Lawyer’s money offer to journalist raises Justice Minister’s concern

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times speaks to Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis who said is ‘gravely concerned’ about reports that a lawyer representing Yorgen Fenech offered money to a journalist. The Minister welcomed separate investigations by the police and the Chamber of Advocates.

The paper follows developments in the US as former Vice President is leading the Presidential race by a small margin in key battleground states. Incumbent Donald Trump took to Twitter to vent his frustration with the slow counting of votes.

