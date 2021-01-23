Malta: Leaks to Yorgen Fenech lead to suspension of police inspector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that inspector Elton Taliana has been suspended over suspicions that he may have leaked information about ongoing police investigations to lawyer Charles Mercieca, one of Yorgen Fenech legal representatives.

The paper says that health authorities are set to introduce new rules regulating the use of Covid-19 rapid testing and the reporting of positive results. Recent reports have shown that private clinics are not registering tests that return positive.

