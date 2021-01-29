Malta: Letters for Covid-19 vaccination going out to elderly persons in 80 to 84 age group

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Elderly persons in the 80 to 84 age group and living at home will start receiving letters of appointment for the Covid-19 vaccination in the coming days, with dates, times, and location for the first and second dose of the vaccine.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Health Ministry, which explained that the letter will be mailed to the address which these elderly persons have registered on the Pharmacy of Your Choice (POYC) scheme, and for this reason, the location chosen for the vaccination will be in the area of this address.

Source TVM

Updated 1703

Like this: Like Loading...