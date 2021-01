Reading Time: < 1 minute

Maltatoday – Four supermarkets from the Scotts chain are to be acquired by the Lidl discount supermarket chain.

The transaction is under the evaluation of the Office for Competition, a Lidl

company spokesperson confirmed with MaltaToday.

The international discount store Lidl opened its doors in Malta in 2008 and

since then has grown to eight stores.

According to the report the value of the transaction is for €35 million

for the entire transfer of buildings and land.

MaltaToday

