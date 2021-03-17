Malta: Local council presents alternative to new Qormi flyover

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that the Qormi local council proposed plans for an underground tunnel beneath the Mrieħel bypass for fast-moving traffic through the area, leaving the surface road for slow-moving traffic heading into the Central Business District.

The paper published claims by Vince Muscat that lawyer David Gatt made contact between 2014 and 2015 about a plot to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia. The state witness said he later drove George Degiorgio to meet with minister Chris Cardona.

