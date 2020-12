10 hurt, 21 unaccounted for as landslide hits residential area in Norway OSLO (Reuters) - Ten people were injured, one of them critically, and 21 people remained unaccounte...

Study suggests Italy’s COVID-19 death toll is higher than reported ROME (Reuters) - Italy's coronavirus death toll is probably considerably higher than reported, stat...

Italy rules out making COVID vaccine obligatory – PM ROME, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Italy will not make COVID vaccinations obligatory, Prime Minister Giuseppe...

Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy killed on her goat farm ROME (Reuters) - An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home...

Lebanon can stretch reserves for six more months of subsidies, PM says BEIRUT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon can ration $2 billion in reserves left for subsidies to last six...

Boris Johnson signs the post-Brexit trade deal – UPDATED LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed the post-Brexit trade deal w...

Pray floods don’t kill us’: A day on Rohingya’s remote Bangladesh island BHASAN CHAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - As a Bangladeshi naval ship anchored off a remote Bay of Bengal...

Croatia earthquake aftermath Anadolu - A number of people in quake-hit Petrinja of Croatia have spent the night outside at cars ...

Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crash Dec 30 (Reuters) - Iran's cabinet on Wednesday allocated $150,000 for the families of each of the 1...

Blast, gunfire at Aden airport after plane carrying new government lands, 5 killed ADEN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and dozens more wounded in an attack on A...

UK’s House of Commons overwhelmingly backs Brexit trade deal LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of legislation implementing the p...

Swiss canton says person died after COVID-19 shot, unclear if there is a link ZURICH, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A Swiss person who was among the first in the country to be vaccinated w...

One killed, three soldiers injured in Israeli attack in Syria- SANA CAIRO (Reuters) - One person was killed and three soldiers injured as a result of "Israeli aggressi...

Malta latest country to report Coronavirus variant Malta is the latest country to report cases of the Coronavirus variant. In a tweet the Minister for...

Turkey extends lay-off ban by two months ANKARA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Turkey has extended a ban on lay-offs for two months from Jan. 17, a pre...

Argentina legalises abortion BUENOS AIRES, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Argentina on Wednesday became the first major country in Latin Ame...

Croatia Earthquake Update -Seven die 20 injured SISAK, Croatia, Dec 29 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck central Croatia&...

Britain to place more parts of country in tier 4 of COVID curbs – The Times Dec 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved placing more parts of the coun...

Iran starts human testing of first domestic COVID-19 vaccine DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Iran launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine candida...