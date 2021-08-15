Malta: Longer waiting times reported at hospital emergency service

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum reports a sharp increase in waiting times at the Mater Dei emergency department with patients spending as many as 10 hours to receive treatment. New safety protocols and a rise in people seeking emergency services are contributing to the long wait.

The paper publishes an interview with Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who revealed that around 1,200 English students qualified for the €300 grant offered by the government from more than 18,000 arrivals this summer.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro