The Independent says that Malta scored a total 7.68 on the 2020 Democracy Index, lower than that in 2019 and thus remaining in the category of ‘flawed democracy’ for the second consecutive year.

A second story quotes Minister Miriam Dalli who told parliament that the Business Start scheme which offered seed funding to start-ups between 2015 and 2020 awarded a total of €1.5 million.

