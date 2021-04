Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases registered in a single day since the end of September. Health authorities on Friday announced 27 new infections and 30 recoveries.

Another story follows the cross-examination in court of Vince Muscat on Friday who mentioned an aborted plot to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia between 2014 and 2015. He said that at the time he had taken George Degiorgrio to speak with minister Chris Cardona.

