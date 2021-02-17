Malta: Lowest rate of violence against LGBTQI persons in Europe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes a report which says that Malta registered the lowest rate of threats against the LGBTQI community in Europe last year. The study, published by ILGA-Europe, shows that two cases of violence were reported in the first half of 2020.

The paper picks up a study by the Social Science Research Network which finds that vitamin D reduces the risk of mortality in patients with Covid-19 by 60 percent. The report is urging governments to encourage the intake of the vitamin.

