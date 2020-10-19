Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Lowest unemployment rate among eurozone states

L-Orizzont quotes a report by the International Monetary Fund which finds that Malta has the lowest rate of unemployment in the euro area and predicts that the country’s economy will prove to be one of the most resilient in the EU.

The paper carries an announcement by Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the 2021 Budget will provide another round of the Covid-19 voucher scheme. Abela assured people that the pandemic is under control.

Another story quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the health system is prepared for the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. The minister said that Mater Dei hospital is operating seven intensive care units, four of them specifically for coronavirus patients.

