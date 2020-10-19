Malta: Lowest unemployment rate among eurozone states

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes a report by the International Monetary Fund which finds that Malta has the lowest rate of unemployment in the euro area and predicts that the country’s economy will prove to be one of the most resilient in the EU.

The paper carries an announcement by Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the 2021 Budget will provide another round of the Covid-19 voucher scheme. Abela assured people that the pandemic is under control.

Another story quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the health system is prepared for the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. The minister said that Mater Dei hospital is operating seven intensive care units, four of them specifically for coronavirus patients.

