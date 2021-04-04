Malta: Macbridge owner had fingers in visa residency scheme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reveals that the owner of Macbridge, Cheng Chem, was directing the government on the development of a visa residence programme for individuals who could not apply for the cash for passport scheme. Chen eventually secured the concession.

The paper speaks to President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca who said that the Labour Party owes an apology to those who supported it. The former social policy minister said the party needs a soul-searching exercise to rediscover its moral credentials.

