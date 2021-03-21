Malta: Magisterial inquiry concludes that Keith Schembri paid bribes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that Keith Schembri pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and corruption. A magisterial inquiry concluded that he had paid former Allied Group director Adrian Hillman €650,000 in bribes between 2011 and 2015.

The paper publishes an interview with Education Minister Justyne Caruana who spoke about plans to help students who endured a turbulent academic year. She said the government will take decisions according to the developing situation.

