Malta: Magisterial inquiry into Pilatus Bank handed to State Prosecutor

The Times reports that a magisterial inquiry into Pilatus Bank has been concluded earlier this month and is now being assessed by the State Prosecutor. The paper says that the ‘voluminous’ inquiry document recommends criminal action against bank officials.

Another story reports on an agreement between the European Commission and the British government to abandon an original deadline for a Brexit deal which was set for Sunday. Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson agreed on the extension over a telephone conversation.

