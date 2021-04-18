Malta: Majority disagree with introducing new Covid-19 restrictions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum quotes survey findings showing that 55 percent of the population is against further restrictions. Two-thirds of in the 18-35 age bracket disagree with more restrictions while 60 percent of people aged 51 to 65 want stricter rules.

The paper says that proposals by the Nationalist Party to revitalise the tourism sector will include a seven-percent reduction in VAT for catering and accommodation providers. The party is expected to launch its plan in the coming days.

