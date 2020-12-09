Malta: Majority of inmates are non-Maltese nationals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that six in ten inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facilities are non-Maltese nationals, and women make around seven percent of the total prison population. Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri provided the information in parliament.

The paper carries an interview with non-binary person Reb Sciberras who said that laws should be made to make life better for everyone and appealed for respect for each other, rather than tolerance.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...