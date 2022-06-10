Malta makes it to UN Security Council / Malta News Briefing – Friday 10 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta makes it to UN Security Council

Malta has been assigned to the United Nations Security Council as a new non-permanent member for a two-year tenure. Malta received 97 percent of the vote in a vote held on Thursday among the 190 voting member states. With two abstentions and no invalid votes, Malta received 185 votes from 190 countries. A total of 127 votes were required to secure the nomination.

Debate to start on deletion of minor drug possession from conduct sheet

Following the decriminalization of cannabis, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Thursday that the government is now aiming to launch a debate on the deletion of conduct sheets tainted by simple drug possession convictions. According to Ablea, the government believes that, in line with Labour’s electoral pledge, a person should be given the option to start a new life since it is not fair to force someone to live with a label for the rest of their lives. As a result, it will start a discussion with entities that run drug recovery programs about the potential of allowing those whose behavior has been compromised by simple drug possession, whether cannabis or any other drug, to review their conduct record.

Covid-19 Update: Yesterday, 175 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, while 99 people recovered, the health authorities said. No new deaths were recorded.